Footie mad dads can dine at Pittodrie

Pittodrie Stadium is inviting football mad dads to celebrate Father’s Day with them at the sporting venue.

On Sunday, June 18, Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events will be throwing open its doors and welcoming in dads for a special lunch and exclusive tour.

The Father’s Day menu will feature a hearty Steak Pie followed by an indulgent Sticky Toffee Pudding, with a drink on the house for dads. The tour will take football fans behind-the-scenes of the Dons and through 100 years of rich history.

Kenny Garden, general manager for Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events at Pittodrie Stadium, said, “This is a unique opportunity for football loving dads to get a glimpse of the inner workings of their favourite club, and share the experience with their little ones.

“The two-course lunch will be served in The Teddy Scott & Legends Lounges, and our expert guides will share their amazing knowledge of the Club’s illustrious history during a Stadium tour. This is a not to be missed Father’s Day treat for all Dons fans!”

To find out more about the Father’s Day lunch, call 01224 650430 or email:SalesAberdeen@sodexo.com