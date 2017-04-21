Fringe production visits Banchory

Edinburgh Fringe will be coming to Deeside later this month.

The Puppet Gang will be performing ‘The Nutty Professor and his Amazing Magic Bubble Show’ at Banchory Town Hall.

The show is on Sunday, April 30, from 2.30-3.30pm.

This full-time professional Scottish entertainment company comprises husband and wife team Tim and Aileen Mottram who have been enthralling audiences UK-wide since 2005.

They perform high quality professional puppet, magic and amazing bubble shows for all ages

The couple decided they would like to take their sell-out Edinburgh Fringe show out and about to communities that may not have had the opportunity to visit the capital last August.

They chose Banchory as one of their 2017 tour dates.

The show was awarded a four-star review from Broadway Baby in 2016.

It has been described as a unique, fun-filled vibrant interactive family production for adults and children of all ages.

The Nutty Professor, accompanied by his assistant Miss Squeakybottom, deliver a spectacular family Panto-style bubble show laced through a storyline of comedy and amazing magic.

Hold on to your hats as the Nutty Professor arrives from Bubble Land with his crazy Bubble Lab and creates a spellbinding array of magical bubbles.

Square bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, and unbelievably the Professor uses a magic bubble to levitate his magician’s silk cloth around the stage.

The Nutty Professor’s creation of the world-famous Loch Ness Monster using bubbles and bespoke puppets, with Nessie rising from the Loch with her tartan bonnet on, astounds everyone with amazing special effects and heart-stirring Scottish music.

Finally, children from the audience are placed inside giant bubbles.

Tickets are priced at £8 and will be available on the door on the day.