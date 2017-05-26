Fun for all the family at Pitmedden Music Festival

The grounds of a stunning Aberdeenshire attraction will be transformed into a vibrant music festival for all the family next month.

Pitmedden Music Festival 2017 at the National Trust for Scotland’s beautiful Pitmedden Garden is aiming to offer something for everyone with a plethora of live music and entertainment.

There will be an eclectic mix of music acts ranging from ceilidh music to string orchestras to full-on rock folk indie punk.

The festival, which runs from Friday, June 2 to Saturday, June 3, will offer a great value weekend out for all the family.

The most adventurous visitors will be able to camp overnight in a field next to the Festival site at Pitmedden Estate, with its woodland walks and close proximity to Pitmedden village.

Susan Burgess, property manager at the National Trust for Scotland, said: “We are really thrilled that Pitmedden Music Festival is taking place again this year. It will be a wonderful event for the whole family, bringing the community together for a fun-filled weekend.”

The fun kicks off on June 2 at 6pm with an evening of foot stomping music. It all starts with the Ellon Pipe Band, melodic pop from local girl Cara Ross, stomping Americana with Broken Rivers and the evening ends with the award winning Smokin’ Bugler Band.

Saturday sees a day and night of entertainment for all. The day starts at midday with a full programme of free children’s entertainment and wonderful music acts in a marquee and within the grounds of Pitmedden Garden. The day kicks off with a bang to the volume of the ‘Druminaboot’ an African drum group, and the day continues with a variety of performers both in the Main Marquee and within the grounds of Pitmedden Garden.

On Saturday evening the fun continues with a family ceilidh, followed by Aberdeen MOD tribute band Target 5 and ending with Aberdeen rock folk band The Lorelei, the marquee dance floor will be bouncing!

The festival, which is being entirely organised by volunteer members of the local community and is a registered charity, has been made possible through grants from local organisations, and sponsorship including the Udny Community Wind Turbine and Precision Pumping.

For information, including where to buy tickets, visit:

www.pitmeddenmusic.com or www.facebook.com/pitmeddenmusicfestival