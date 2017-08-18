Funday at Drumoak

A feast of fun has been lined up for Drumoak’s annual Funday.

The event, organised by Drumoak and Durris Community Group (DDCG), will be held on Sunday, August 27, in the field to the rear of the church hall from 1-5pm.

Duncan Wight, DDCG chairman, said: “We are looking forward to this year’s Funday and have many great entertainments lined up.

“It is a cheap day out that benefits the local community and is lots of fun for children of all ages - and adults can enjoy a beer and some food as well as be entertained by our main ring events.”

The entertainment will include three Wrestlezone shows, BBQ, bouncy castle, face-painting, children’s races and fancy dress competition.

There will also be a dog training display and various stalls.

Proceeds from the funday will go to the local community.