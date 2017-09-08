Getting in stride for Wee Walks Week

Cairngorms National Park is about to host its second Wee Walks Week. Last year’s inaugural event was a success and this year’s will be held from September 16-23.

Aim is to encourage people to pledge to get out and enjoy a walk with friends, colleagues or neighbours, join a Ranger-guided event, or try out one of the park’s many health walks.

Initiated by the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) through its Active Cairngorms campaign, the idea behind Wee Walks Week is to help people discover the health benefits of being active daily.

To take part visit the CNPA website - - http://cairngorms.co.uk/weewalks.