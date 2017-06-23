Head along for a summer tour of His Majesty's Theatre

With the sizzling summer weather in full swing, you can take some respite in the shade at His Majesty’s Theatre – and cool down with a chilled glass of Prosecco.

New dates for public tours of the stunning theatre have been announced for July 1, 8, 15, 27 and 29.

Two tours will take place on July 8, 15 and 29. In August, there will be tours on August 12 and 26 and in September, they will take place on the 2nd and 16th. For the first time, HMT will be running a BSL Signed tour on August 12.

The tours give customers a chance to go backstage and get a sneak peek into the inner workings of the theatre, while soaking up some backstage secrets and history from the 110-year-old theatre on Rosemount Viaduct.

The popular tours of the Edwardian theatre are 90 minutes long and are led by APA’s enthusiastic volunteers, who will take visitors through His Majesty’s modern £7.8 million extension as well as the 110-year-old original building, designed by the legendary theatre architect Frank Matcham.

The tour explores the new and old sections of the city centre landmark, providing an opportunity to get onstage and see HMT from the eyes of a performer in one of the most beautiful theatres in Scotland.

Once the tour is over participants have the option to head upstairs to the lovely setting of 1906 Restaurant for a catch-up over afternoon tea including homemade sandwiches, cakes and scones, and coffee or tea – with the option to upgrade to a glass of Prosecco, charged at a supplement.

The tours will run from 10.30am to 12noon. On July 8, 15 & 29, second tours will run from 12.30pm – 2pm. Places are limited to 20 per tour. Tickets can be booked through Aberdeen Box Office online atwww.aberdeenperformingarts.com, in person at His Majesty’s Theatre or The Lemon Tree, or by phone on 01224 641122. Tickets for the tour alone are £5.50, with a cost of £20 for the tour with afternoon tea, with a supplement payable for the addition of Prosecco.