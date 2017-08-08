Search

Highland games put under the spotlight at St Margaret’s

Stephanie Vandem in her studio
History, tradition and contemporary art will be featured at St Margaret’s in Braemar in a multi-media exhibition exploring themes around the Highland games.

It will open on Sunday, August 27, with a preview the previous evening from 7-9pm.

Aboyne artist Stephanie Vandem has created a series of large-scale oil paintings entitled Lifting that visually represents the heavy events.

Brian Wood, chair of St Margaret’s Trust, said: “We wanted to celebrate the Braemar Gathering by hosting an exceptional and thought-provoking art exhibition.”

The exhibition runs until September 3.