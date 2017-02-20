India on the Green chef wins award

The owner and chef of a restaurant in Ballater is celebrating after scooping the Chef of the Year at Aberdeen’s Best Curry Awards.

Like so many other homes and businesses in the area, India on the Green was devastated by flooding at the beginning of 2015 when Storm Frank wreaked havoc on the area.

The restuarant was forced to close for refurbishment after Storm Frank hit last year.

The popular restaurant was forced to close for nine and a half months.

Owner Raj Hamid explained that his win meant a lot to him after what his business has been through.

He said: “The restaurant has won many awards, but to win Chef of the Year and be finalists in Restaurant of the Year so soon after re-opening is great.

“It was a really important award for me to win.”

Entrants were judged while they prepared a three course meal, and marked on things like food preparation, food hygiene and use of local products.

Mr Hamid added: “Everything we use is locaally sourced wherever possible.

“I must also congratulate the other chefs who were in the final with me, I had some stiff competition and I must take my hat off to them.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported India on the Green, and to those who were at the awards with us

“I would like to say I was very much honoured to be in their company.”

Mr Hamid’s Stonehaven takeaway, Nu Spice, also came away with an award for Socially Responsible Takeaway of the Year, thanks to their work with local schools and support of charity work.

Anyone who would like to invite Mr Hamid to give a cooking demonstration to their group or school can email momo6607@yahoo.co.uk