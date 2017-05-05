‘Mayday’ at Deeside Activity Park

The RNLI will lead emergency services at a ‘Mayday’ family fun and safety event at Deeside Activity Park on Sunday (May 7).

The aim is to allow the public to meet rescue/emergency services promoting awareness of how to enjoy Scotland’s great outdoors in safety.

Visitors to the free event will have the chance to see demonstrations by the emergency teams.

Aberdeen lifeboat, Aberdeen coastguard, Aberdeen mountain rescue team, Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue and the Scottish Ambulance Service will all display their equipment and techniques and talk to visitors about their work.

A major attraction is likely to be a visit by the Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter.

Ken Howie, Deeside Activity Park owner, said: “Most of the groups participating are volunteers who give their time freely to protect the rest of us.

“Deeside Activity Park is a really big part of the community and we are delighted to welcome them to spread their important public safety awareness messages.”

Gordon Highlanders Pipe Band will open the event at noon.