MiniFest children’s festival is back for the Easter holidays

After a successful launch in 2015, MiniFest has been a popular returning children’s festival at the Barn in Banchory, engaging hundreds of children aged six months and above in the arts.

Theatre performances and creative workshops happen alongside free drop-in activities to keep the kids entertained.

The festival kicked off on Thursday (April 6) with Little Red, a re-imagination of the classic fairytale, performed inside a caravan which is transformed into a magical forest environment.

Other events include a film screening of the wonderful Japanese animation My neighbour Totoro, a Shadow Puppet workshop, storytelling sessions, a dance class with Scottish Dance Theatre and much more.

Free drop-in activities including arts and crafts sessions, a nature trail through the wild garden and a reading corner are taking place daily from 10am and 4pm.

Heather Fulton, programming manager at the Barn, said: “Coming to MiniFest is not just an important experience for your child - it is an opportunity to spend time together - to connect, to laugh, to learn and to take full advantage of the fun, music and adventures that the performing arts for children has to offer.

“We can’t wait for this week’s festival to start.”

Tickets can be booked online via www.woodendbarn.co.uk or phone the box office on 01330 825431, Tuesday to Saturday from 12 to 4pm.

MiniFest takes place from April 6 to 9 at the Barn.