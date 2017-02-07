Get ready to dig the Dancing Queen

Get those dancing shoes on and warm up the vocal chords as AOC productions bring the hits of ABBA and other poular songs to Peterhead Community Theatre.

Dancing Queen is a roller coaster of musical delights, taking inspiration from the story of Chess the Musical with music by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, formerly of ABBA.

Featuring songs by a diverse range of artists; from Green Day to Glee and Michael Jackson to Meat Loaf; from old favourites to less well known treasures, the performance promises to have something for everyone.

The group are taking this concert on tour of the North East in advance of their main production of Chess The Musical this summer at HMT.

It features a large cast of experienced performers and the group have recently had hugely successful runs of Sunshine on Leith and 9 to 5: The Musical.

AOC has been at the forefront of amateur theatre in the North-East of Scotland and has the privilege of performing top class shows in professional venues. Formed in 1940 the group celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2010.

The 70th year saw ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ in February at His Majesty’s Theatre and ‘Seventy’ in June at Aberdeen Arts Centre, both to critical acclaim and audience delight.

A Celebration Ball was held on Saturday November 13, 2010 at Beach Ballroom Aberdeen and was enjoyed by AOC members, past and present and our valued sponsors.

Over the years the company has adapted from traditional Gilbert and Sullivan shows, Operettas and has moved to popular musicals ‘Oklahoma’ , ‘Brigadoon’, The Pajama Game’ and ‘Anything Goes’ and ‘Carousel’ to modern musicals such as ‘Chess’, ‘Titanic’ ‘Sugar’ and ‘The Baker’s Wife’.

Have the time of your life and catch Dancing Queen at Peterhead Community Theatre on Friday, February 10. Tickets are £8 – available from Peterhead Community Centre or by calling 477277.

For more on AOC visit www.facebook.com/pg/AOCProductions.