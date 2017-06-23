Number One art classes

Number One in Banchory is holding a series of art classes next week in preparation for a regular art programme through the summer.

Three local artists will hold beginner classes during the week demonstrating different techniques.

On Monday June 26, 10am to 12, Stephanie Vandem will be teaching life drawing. Mel Shand will be holding her class on Wednesday , 28th, from 1pm to 4pm. She will have a demonstration and introduction to watercolours.

On Thursday from 1pm – 3pm Fenneke Wolters-Sinke has a creative sketch book class. Each class is £20 per person paid in advance at Number One.

There is a timetable of activities on the visitbanchory.com website or on the Number One Facebook page.