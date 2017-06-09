Open day at Auchtavan settlement

The few remaining cottages at the old ferm toun of Auchtavan in Upper Deeside will be open this weekend as part of the year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

Visitors can see inside three restored buildings at the settlement in Glen Fearder at Crathie.

Two complete buildings have survived the land clearances of the 19th century, a hingin lum cotter’s cottage and a horsemill as well as a later Victorian building.

The settlement can be visited at any time, but on Sunday from noon until 3pm.

Simon Blackett, chair of Braemar Community Ltd, said: “These buildings were restored by Braemar Community Limited and it’s very rewarding to be able to show off the skilled work which recreated the cruck-framed building.

“The late Queen Mother loved to come to Auchtavan and on many occasions members of the Royal family have enjoyed using the Victorian cottage for picnics.

“We’ve also got a small exhibition in the Queen Mum’s cottage created by the pupils of Aboyne Academy which will also be on show illustrating what life would have been like here.”