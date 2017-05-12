Open day date for Auchtavan settlement

The first of four annual open days at Auchtavan in Upper Deeside is this Sunday (May 14).

As part of the year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, walkers can see inside three buildings at the old ferm toun in Glen Fearder.

Remote farming communities like Auchtavan were once common but most are now reduced to no more than a scattering of stones.

At Auchtavan, however, two complete buildings survive.

The settlement can be visited at any time but on Sunday from noon until 3pm.

Simon Blackett, chair of Braemar Community Ltd who look after the cottages, said: “Auchtavan was a favourite spot of the late Queen Mother and no wonder. The view out to Lochnagar has been enjoyed by many members of the Royal family sitting outside the cottage enjoying picnics.

“We’ve also got a small exhibition in the Queen Mum’s cottage created by the pupils of Aboyne Academy who a number of years ago spent time investigating and reflecting just how harsh life would have been here.”

Auchtavan is about six miles north-east of Braemar.