Opera Highlights 2017 to visit Banchory

Scottish Opera’s annual Opera Highlights tour to smaller, more remote venues the length and breadth of Scotland kicked off this month.

This 15-date tour visits Easterhouse, Maybole, Dumfries, Banchory, Gairloch, Nairn, Durness, Ardross, Fraserburgh, Lanark, Strathmiglo, Brodick, Killin, Bathgate and Strontian.

The tour began on Tuesday (February 14) and runs until Saturday, March 18.

It will stop off at The Barn, Banchory, on Tuesday, February 21 at 7.30pm.

Opera Highlights promises an evening of fun for all the family with a programme of works by opera’s greatest composers, colourful costumes and props, larger than life characters, and plenty of humour.

Perfect for both seasoned fans and those new to opera, the varied programme features music by Mozart, Handel, Puccini, and Gilbert & Sullivan, and has been curated by Scottish Opera’s head of music, Derek Clark.

Opera Highlights will also feature the world premiere of a short innovative new parody of Bartók’s Bluebeard’s Castle called ‘Bluebeard’s Cake’, created especially for the tour by Scottish Opera’s composer in residence Lliam Paterson.

This year’s cast is full of fresh new talent, including two Scottish Opera emerging artists, mezzo-soprano Emma Kerr and tenor Elgan Llyr Thomas, and two recent graduates of the National Opera Studio, soprano Roisín Walsh and baritone Adam Gilbert.

Former Scottish Opera Emerging Artist Repetiteur Jonathon Swinard returns to accompany the four young singers on piano, and current Scottish Opera Emerging Artist Jim Manganello directs.

Jim Manganello said: “I’ve been blessed to haunt the Scottish Opera corridors for the past year, collaborating with our extraordinary and colourful team on stage and behind-the-scenes.

“This year’s Opera Highlights is a celebration of what we all love about opera – the outsized characters, the towering dreams, the deep despairs – but translated into an intimate, up-close format that I hope is as captivating to the first-time operagoer as it is to the aficionado.

“I relish working with these funny, sassy, generous singers, and I can’t wait for audiences around Scotland to fall in love with them as I have.”

For tickets visit: http://www.scottishopera.org.uk/