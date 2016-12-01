Panto fun in Aboyne

The curtain goes up on Aboyne's Christmas pantomime this Sunday (December 4).

The hilarious Batman and Robin - The Panto! is being performed in the Deeside Theatre.

It has been produced by local group Upstage Productions with Batman played by James Atkinson and Robin by Graeme Massie.

James, who is producer, set the scene: "At this time of the year, most of us are beginning to wind up towards Christmas, safe in the knowledge that all is well in Deeside and the chaos that was storm Frank, is a distant memory.

“Not so citizens! The Penguin, ably assisted by Catwoman and The Joker, is ready to fire his freeze gun all across Deeside and turn our towns and villages into a frozen wasteland.

"By chance, Upstage Productions in Aboyne are putting on the hilariously funny ‘Batman & Robin – The Panto’, to protect us."

The show gets under way this Sunday at 2pm, then re-starts from Wednesday evening until Saturday (December 10).

Tickets are available from www.upstageaboyne.com or from TicketSource.com