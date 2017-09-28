Sale set to give charity a boost

The Deeside Committee of Children 1st is preparing to hold its biggest fund-raiser of the year next week.

Sale at the Coo will take place on Wednesday and Thursday at the Coo Cathedral in Aboyne.

It runs from 5-8pm on Wednesday and 10am until 4pm the following day.

Committee chair Nicky Bradford said: “We have been thrilled to receive very generous sponsorship this year from many different companies, all of which means that every penny that is raised at the Coo will go straight to the charity.”

Entry on Wednesday is £6 and £4 the next day.

Nicky added: “This might be the perfect place to begin your Christmas shopping.”