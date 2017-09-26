Salmond to take Fringe show on tour

Alex Salmond has announced that his sell-out debut show at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Alex Salmond…Unleashed, will go on tour across Scotland and beyond.

Since ending his 19 back-to-back show run, which saw him perform to more than 6,000 Festival goers in Edinburgh, there has been a huge demand for Mr Salmond to take his show on tour.

Now, with the announcement of Unleashed: The Tour, Mr Salmond will travel across Scotland, the UK and beyond taking his festival of fun, friends and freedom with him.

The tour will include guest appearances from Scots comedians, Des Clarke and Janey Godley, Scottish singer Sheena Wellington and The show's in-house band, The Carloways.

Each show will also include a special mystery guest

Kicking off at Aberdeen’s famous, and newly renovated, Tivoli Theatre, the tour will move onto Inglewood House in Alloa before travelling to Galashiels in the Borders. In the Spring more dates will follow in Glasgow, London, Dublin, Isle of Man to name but a few, all to be announced in due course.

Commenting, Mr Salmond said: “Having sold out 19 back-to-back shows during the Fringe, we have been inundated with calls from venues across these islands asking for Unleashed to come to their area.

“I am delighted to announce today a mini-tour for this autumn and a more substantial one for next spring. I know that the whole gang who delighted the Edinburgh Fringe customers -Des, Janey, Sheela and the Carloways - are ready and raring to go.

“We have some cracking mystery guests for the shows and I am already looking forward to hitting the road and beginning the Unleashed Tour. I am particularly pleased that our first performances will be in my home ground of the North East of Scotland and at the magnificently restored Tivoli Theatre."