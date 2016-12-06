Santa Run at Aberdeen Sports Village

A one-mile Santa Run and obstacle course will take place at Aberdeen Sports Village this Saturday (December 10).

It will be held on the outdoor running track.

As part of the entry fee, participants will receive a space for both the mile run and the obstacle course, a Santa suit with hat, a Christmas medal, the e support of the experienced events team and a small goodie bag.

The entry fee is £10 for adults and £7 for children (under 13’s).

Registration is from 11.15am for a noon start.

Proceeds from the event will go to CHAS.