Sarah Jane in Deeside

Toronto-based Americana-songwriter Sarah Jane Scouten has announced a return to the UK this month and is heading to the Deeside Inn in Ballater on Wednesday, November 16.

Sarah Jane will be performing tracks from her upcoming new album, due for release in 2017, as well as the recently released EP Volume One in The Railtown Sessions through Vancouver label Light Organ Records.

She has since teamed up with the label and will be releasing a brand new full-length album, recorded in Toronto.

Previously, Sarah Hane released her second full-length album The Cape, named after her childhood playground Cape Roger Curtis and a stormy seven-and-a-half minute long ballad by the same name.

All are welcome to go along to the Deeside Inn to hear her.