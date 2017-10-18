‘Spooktacular’ Hallowe’en family fun at Crathes

Crathes Castle is preparing for its spookiest Halloween this year.

A new family event, The Stoats Creepy Crawl, will be held on October 28 and 29.

Families will explore the castle grounds, completing a series of spine-tingling challenges as they go.

‘Crawlers’ will have to guise for their prize, singing a song or telling a joke. Fancy dress is encouraged - there will be prizes for the best-dressed.

Crathes is also hosting some spooky movies on Saturday, October 28 – Casper is showing at 6.15pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for children and concessions.