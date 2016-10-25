Spooky Halloween fun lined up at Crathes Castle

Crathes Castle is lining up a host of spooky events for Halloween.

Families looking for frighteningly good fun can enjoy a traditional Scottish Hallowe’en for youngsters aged between five and 11 on October 29 and 30.

The events are at 11.30am and 1.30pm each day and the cost is £6 per child.

Braver souls have a chance to catch a glimpse of the castle’s poltergeists after dark on October 28–31 October.

The ancestral home of the Burnett family is said to be haunted by two ghosts, a Green Lady and a White Lady.

The Ghoulish Ghost Tours are at 7 and 9pm from Friday, October 28 until Monday, October 31, and the cost is £13 per ault.

Potentially the scariest event of all will be a Film Fright Night on Saturday, October 29, at 9pm priced at £13. There will be an special screening of The Blair Witch Project.

Like the doomed protagonists of the movie, the audience will be out of doors in the woods.

Tickets for the events are selling fast so advance booking is essential at www.nts.org.uk