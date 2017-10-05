Steaming ahead with Alford spectacular

Grampian Transport Museum is preparing for its final event of the season this weekend.

The visitor attraction will be hosting Steam @ Alford on Sunday.

The traction engine event was held for the first time last autumn and was such a success that Bon Accord Steam Engine Club and GTM have teamed up again to stage the spectacular day of family entertainment.

Around 20 steam vehicles from around the area will roll up for demonstrations and displays in the museum arena.

GTM curator Mike Ward said: “The museum’s policy of maximum access will extend to the event with a chance to talk to enthusiastic owners, climb aboard, footplate rides and rides aboard the world’s oldest operational Sentinel steam waggon.

“There will be a talk delivered in front of the grandstand to explain the workings of a traction engine and followed by a Q and A session.

“During the afternoon a number of trials and demonstrations will be staged with expert commentary.”

The oldest engine booked in so far, a Fowler of Leeds christened Prosper Gem, dates from 1908.

There are several steam waggons including the Barracks Steam Museum’s Foden of 1924 and known as ‘Heilan Laddie’.

The event gets under way at 10am with steam raising until 11am and followed by the programme of activities.

The museum is included in the single budget admission fee of £8 for adults, and £1 for children

Free car parking can be found on site by following temporary signs.