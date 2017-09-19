Top Scots singer to open Tarland Festival

The Tarland Food and Music Festival is now in its fourth year, celebrating quality local food and Tarland’s thriving music scene.

Events run throughout the village, catering for all. Unfortunately due to ill health, Paul Anderson and Peyman Heydarian have had to pull out of

this year’s Festival.

The festival organisers are delighted to have Iona Fyfe and Luc McNally step into the concert line-up on Friday, September 22.

Huntly-born folksinger, Iona Fyfe, has become one of Scotland’s finest young ballad singers, rooted deeply in the singing traditions of the North East

of Scotland. A finalist in the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2017, Iona embraces the repertoire of her native North East and has been described as “one of the most stunning voices on the circuit today” (Artree).

Iona will be accompanied by the excellent Luc McNally, a guitarist and singer from Dipton, County Durham. Together they interpret traditional

folksong in a contemporary yet sympathetic manner, to the delight of audiences throughout the UK and Europe.

Friday night’s headline act, two of Scotland’s most revered multi-instrumentalists, Mairearad Green (accordion and bagpipes) and Anna Massie (guitar, banjo, fiddle) are a captivating duo, providing a highly energetic performance with a warm and friendly stage presence.

Having played alongside each other for over ten years, they revel in an intuitive approach to each other’s music and almost telepathic communication, creating music more than the sum of just two parts.

Opening the concert on Saturday, September 23, is Scottish traditional folk band The Rowies (fiddle, vocals, guitars, percussion), a young, up-and- coming band performing high energy jigs and reels and singing bothy ballads.

Saturday night’s headline act, Dallahan, call on their mixed Irish, Scottish and Hungarian heritage to create a unique and seamless musical montage, drawing in influences from jazz, funk, pop and classical music. Dallahan will push and pull you along on a musical journey, artistically transcending from tender and delicate songs from Transylvania, to relentlessly punchy Irish dance tunes littered with funk grooves and everything in between.

Dallahan will provide a tunes and songs workshop during the afternoon of Saturday, September 23, and workshops with Mairearad and Anna will be held on the Friday afternoon. These workshops are a great chance to improve your playing technique and to meet these fantastic musicians.

The Tarland Food and Music Festival will also feature cookery demonstrations, a local market, open community garden, a farming discussion, children’s activities, and workshops.

Full details of the Tarland Food and Music Festival programme, including online ticket sales, can be found on the Tarland community website (http://www.tarland.org.uk/food-music- day/), Facebook, and Twitter. You are welcome to contact the Festival organisers on 07387395481 and tarlandfmf@gmail.com.