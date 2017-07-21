Transport museum appeal for info

Grampian Transport Museum officials are appealing for background information on one of their exhibits.

A one-time Grampian Police traffic car was bought at auction a couple of years ago and the Alford visitor attaction is now trying to compile a history of the vehicle.

The Rover Vitesse was acquired by the force in 1985 and was used for a couple of years to capture speeding drivers on the A90 at the Stonehaven bypass, before being sold.

Following a series of private owners, the car was rebuilt by the Channel 4 programme, For The Love of Cars, and came to the museum as a ‘homecoming’.

GTM curator Mike Ward said: “The museum was always interested in the Rover as a one-off, purchased with one job in mind.

“We followed its progress in private hands with a view to possibly taking it on and restoring it.

“It did, in fact, pass through the museum’s annual car auction in the 1990s when owned by local enthusiast Don MacCaskill, but no pictures were taken of this early crossing of paths - or so we thought.”

At the recent SpeedFest event at Alford, police car enthusiast Mike Scott handed in pictures he had taken at the sale of a battered and bruised vehicle with no interest from buyers.

Mr Ward added: “It was a sad picture compared to the superb vehicle now on display.

“We are slowly building the file for this exhibit and would like to hear from anyone with photos or information relating to the car.”