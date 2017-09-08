Veterans’ coffee morning for charity

Deeside Veterans Breakfast Club will hold a Macmillan coffee morning in Legion Scotland’s Ravenswood club in Banchory on Sunday, October 1.
The event - coming two days after the national Macmillan event - is open to members and partners, Legion members and the public.
Club president Chris Collins said: “We thought there would be better attendance if we held it on our breakfast club day, as a lot of members work full-time.
“Members are baking cakes and coffee and tea will be supplied by the Legion.”
There will be donation boxes for the cancer support charity.
The coffee morning is from 10.30am-12.30pm.
