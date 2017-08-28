Warriors return to Deeside for Hill of Banchory event

A group of African warriors are set to perform at Hill of Banchory School next week.

The Osiligi Maasai, a seven-piece performing group from southern Kenya, will appear at the school on Friday (September 8) at 7pm in event run in conjunction with Finzean Primary School.

The group, which has toured UK schools, churches and theatres in recent years with great success, has been enthusiastically received on previous visits to Aberdeenshire schools.

Tickets for the tribal song and dance event are available on the door - adults £10, concessions £8 and children £5, including refreshments.