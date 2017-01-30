Wedding event success

More than 200 wedding suppliers, many from the Deeside and Donside areas, recently took part in a major event at Aberdeen’s AECC.

Around 4000 visitors attended the 2017 Your Wedding Exhibition over two days at the city venue.

Billed as the biggest and best wedding show in the North, the showcase contained everything that couples could want for their perfect day.

Your Wedding Exhibition director Simon Morgan said he was delighted with this year’s show.

He added: “We welcomed so many visitors through the doors, and we have had a fantastic range of inspirational suppliers showcasing their businesses once again.”

The exhibition has been running for more than 10 years and has gone from strength to strength since its inception.

Organisers said there had definitely been no sign of a recession as couples booked up with their suppliers.

Among the the range of exhibitors were companies from Deeside and Donside.

These included Deeside Photographics, Deeside Classic Camper Vans, who won a prize for their stand, Rosie’s Flowers (Banchory), Raemoir Hotel, Tor-Na-Coille Hotel, Banchory Lodge Hotel, Cowshed Restaurant, The Bridal Boutique Peterculter, Neil Selbie Kilt Hire (Peterculter), Ballogie House Aboyne, Glen Tanar Ballroom, and Country Flavours of Alford, who also won a prize for their stand.

The organising team have already started laying plans for the 2018 event, which is again being held at the AECC on January 20 and 21.