World-class music to be played at St Margaret’s

The St Margaret’s Trust in Braemar will play host on Thursday evening to an enchanting evening of world-class music, the ‘One Fine Day’ music festival.

The event will take place in the spectacular setting of St Margaret’s, a grade A listed 19th-century church designed by renowned Scottish architect Sir John Ninian Comper.

The building is currently being redeveloped into a performance and arts venue by the St Margaret’s Trust in partnership with the Scottish Redundant Churches Trust.

All proceeds will be donated to the ongoing development work at St Margaret’s.

Scottish harpist Ruth Wall and Cornish composer Graham Fitkin have curated a compelling and inspiring programme of music featuring world-class musicians who will perform a variety of music from Renaissance Portugal, through Tallis and Bach, to present day Scotland.

Graham has composed a piece for the event, in response to the landscape and history of Braemar.

He said: “We thought it would be appropriate to open the festival with music which was very specic to the place it was being played.”

The event is being supported by Iwan and Manuela Wirth, local residents and owners of the village’s Fife Arms Hotel.

For more information, contact Jane Smith by calling 07780 433302.

The concert starts at 6.30 and tickets costing £25 will be available on the door.