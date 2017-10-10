Young composers return to The Barn

A popular programme for young composers is returning to The Barn in Banchory next week.

Go Compose! is a partnership project between sound, Scotland’s new music specialists who are based in the Barn, Red Note Ensemble and Sound and Music.

It is now in its seventh year.

Over three days from October 15–17, the participants will create their own, original pieces of music which will then be performed by Red Note Ensemble at a public concert on the Tuesday evening at 6pm.

They will also receive a recording of their work.

Tickets priced £5 are available by emailing www.thebarnarts.co.uk/whats-on