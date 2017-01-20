Young musicians urged to join new Shire pipe band

Young pipers and drummers from throughout Aberdeenshire are being encouraged to join a new pipe band for young musicians from Sandend to St Cyrus and Boddam to Braemar.

The first meeting of the Aberdeenshire Schools Pipe Band will be between 10am and 4pm on Sunday (January 22) in Inverurie Town Hall.

The day-long ‘kick start’ event is open to any pupil who currently plays the bagpipes or drums and is interested in joining the new pipe band.

The Aberdeenshire Schools Pipe Band will formally launch this summer, giving its new members time to work with piping and drumming music instructors Andrew Gray and Nicky Gibson who currently teach at Banff Academy.