Youngsters encouraged to enter writing competition

Children’s author Claire McFall is reminding kids across Aberdeenshire that there is still time to ‘Express themselves’ this half term in a top writing competition hosted by National Express.

Author Claire, who is judging the UK’s largest coach operator’s short story competition – ‘Express Yourself’ – is calling on youngsters aged 7-16 to put pen to paper during the half term holidays and enter the competition as the deadline is extended ‘till the end of March.

The competition, will see winning stories published in an online storybook in the coach onboard entertainment system VUER for passengers to enjoy as they travel.

Each winner will also get a £500 cheque as prize money.

Children who enter the competition this February half term should submit short stories inspired by the theme of ‘happy travelling’.

National Express has made it even easier for children to enter the competition by launching an online portal:www.nationalexpress.com/author where they can submit stories.

Claire, who is well known for her award winning novel ‘Ferryman’, will be judging the entries.

She encouraged local children to get involved, saying: “I’d love every child in Scotland to have a go, even if you've never tried writing before! Everyone has a story inside them and each one starts with a single word. Writing is one of the best ways of expressing your ideas, unlocking your creative side, and this is a great opportunity to share it. Good luck!”

Entrants should write a story of up to but no more than 1000 words, and they have until Friday, March 31 to enter.

To visit the new competition portal visit: www.nationalexpress.com/author.