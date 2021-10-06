Wild cat exhibition pounces at Milton Art Gallery

The Big Cat Show will be at Milton Art Gallery until October 24.

The Big Cat Show will be at Milton Art Gallery, at Milton of Crathes, near Banchory until Sunday, October 24 featuring Gordon Corrins latest originals, prints and cards.

Gordon has always had a passionate interest in wildlife conservation around the world and wanted to get involved in raising awareness of not only endangered species but also animal cruelty and mistreatment.

His unique techniques bring textures and life to each of his stunning creations.

The exhibition will showcase the artists passion for cats of all sizes – from your humble domestic cat to wildcats including lions, tigers and leopards.

Gordon will also be holding a number of meet the artist events with the next taking place on Sunday, October 10 from 12noon.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday between 10.30am and 4.30pm and from 10.30am to 4.00pm on Sundays.

Visitors are warmly welcomed.

For more information about Gordon Corrins and his work, visit www.corrinsart.co.uk

Milton Art Gallery is situated at Milton of Crathes, just minutes from Banchory, and is operated by the Leys Estate Group.