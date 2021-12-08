Film Club's Scottish Film Night rescheduled

-

The event has been rearranged and will now be held on Tuesday, December 14.

Supported by Film Hub Scotland, part of the BFI’s Film Audience Network, and funded by Screen Scotland and National Lottery funding from the BFI , the three films that will be screened have been made in Scotland and reflect different aspects of the nature and culture of the country:

The Muckle Stane – In the village of Stanewick, folk love to talk. They love to gossip, to tell tall tales and to help each other and when they have a problem no-one can solve, they look to the hills. But when they learn to tell the time, Nature has to come to the villagers to sort things out.

Iorram – the film is a lyrical portrait of the fishing community in Scotland's Outer Hebrides. It is a cinematic journey into the past and present of the islands, mixing voices, stories and songs from the mid-20th century with images of life today on land and sea, and original music by Aidan O'Rourke.

A Puckle of Days on Bennachie – Made in 2019, this is a short film about the life and events on Bennachie, made on behalf of the Bailies of Bennachie.