Quirky tale 'Allotment' is coming the The Barn in Banchory

Allotment is at The Barn, Banchory, on September 4. (Photo: Robert Ormerod)

This updated version draws on elements of the original show, but in a new production. The play tells the story of sisters Dora and Maddy in allotment as they ponder: “Do flowers matter as much as vegetables?”

‘Allotment' follows their complex and quirky relationship as they live out the seasons and play out their rivalries among the plants It’s a tale of life, death, Pink Fir Apple potatoes – and the secret power of worms.