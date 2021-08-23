Quirky tale 'Allotment' is coming the The Barn in Banchory
After a 10-year break, Nutshell Theatre is touring its 2011 Fringe First winning play ‘Allotment’ , which will be performed at The Barn, Banchory, on Saturday, September 4.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 6:30 am
This updated version draws on elements of the original show, but in a new production. The play tells the story of sisters Dora and Maddy in allotment as they ponder: “Do flowers matter as much as vegetables?”
‘Allotment' follows their complex and quirky relationship as they live out the seasons and play out their rivalries among the plants It’s a tale of life, death, Pink Fir Apple potatoes – and the secret power of worms.
Performances are at 4pm and 7pm. For tickets, go to www.thebarnarts.co.uk.