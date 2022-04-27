The Bard at the Barn

Company of Wolves will perform Julius Caesar at the Barn next week. (Photo: Louise Mather)

Featuring Company of Wolves’ signature physicality, this contemporary staging revisits themes which remain as relevant now as they were in 1599.

The classic tale follows Brutus and Cassius who fear Caesar will crown himself king. But when they kill Caesar to prevent him taking the throne, they unleash forces that threaten to tear their world apart.

What happens when we trust the wrong people? When we confuse conspiracy and reality? What happens when we cannot see ourselves?

Director Ewan Downie said: “Julius Caesar is a play about civilisation in crisis, about power and about the human cost of false beliefs, themes that will resonate strongly with contemporary audiences.

“I wanted to explore the far reaches of storytelling, so the entire world of the play will be created by an extraordinary cast of five: three women, two men.

“Staging a classic play like this is an exciting departure for Company of Wolves, marrying our signature physicality with vivid and dynamic text.

"We’re looking forward to sharing the show with audiences across Scotland this coming Spring.”

The performances takes place at the Barn on Tuesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 4 at 7.30pm.

For more details and to book tickets, visit www.thebarnarts.co.uk.

Company of Wolves is a laboratory theatre company based in Glasgow.

They make performance by experiment, crafting unique and compelling theatre that speaks directly to the times in which we live.

The company was formed by Ewan Downie and Anna Porubcansky after an eight year immersion in the Polish laboratory theatre tradition of Song of the Goat Theatre, Jerzy Grotowski and Gardzienice.