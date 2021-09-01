A positive effect in Banchory

Business is booming at Butterfly Effect in Banchory.

Butterfly Effect on Scott Skinner Square, first opened at the beginning of June this year and as gone from strength to strength.

The store stocks a wide range of sustainable products including refillable dried goods, household goods such as refillable washing up liquid, hand soap, laundry liquid and conditioner, and toiletries including naked soaps, hair shampoo bars, toothpaste tablets and reusable sanitary products.

The Banchory store comes on the back of the success of the Insch branch which opened in 2019.

Business is booming for Butterfly Effect in Banchory.

Owner Lauren Brook explained: “We opened a Butterfly Effect store and cafe in Insch a couple of years ago, and the idea behind that was because I found it so difficult to buy sustainable products without having to turn to the internet.

"I was soon asked if I would open another branch, and I loved the idea but didn’t know where that would be.

"Banchory Business Association got in touch enquring if I would be interested in considering opening a store in Banchory.

"The Association was looking at rejuvenating Scott Skinner Square and thought Butterfly Effect would be a perfect addition.”

And they weren’t wrong.

Since opening, Butterfly Effect has been popular with locals and tourists alike and now Lauren is looking to add to the large number of local, sustainable businesses who already stock their products in the store.

She said: "Business is booming and the community have given positive feedback and we also have tourists visiting us. We have a hidden gem here, a real Aladdin’s cave of produce. We want people to pop in to learn what we are about.

"Sustainable products might seem quite daunting, but it’s not as scary as it seems! And we would love if businesses wanted to stock their products with us.”

To find out more visit www.facebook.com/butterflyeffectbanchory/ or pop in and say hi. Opening hours are Tuesday- Friday 10am 4pm, Sat 10am - 3pm.