Aberdeenshire businesses warned of low water levels

Be careful with your use of water.

The latest water situation report published by SEPA shows dry weather continues to affect river flows and groundwater levels.

Businesses which abstract water in affected areas are asked to start considering how they can be more efficient to protect both the environment and their own operations. This includes checking for any leaks in equipment and considering water requirements over the coming weeks and months.

Many sectors in Scotland rely on a consistent water source including farming, food and drink production, hydro energy and golf courses. Water users are issued abstraction permits by SEPA which have requirements to help manage the water environment.

David Harley, Interim Chief Officer Circular Economy for SEPA, said: “Although Scotland is generally considered a wet country, we are seeing how it could become vulnerable to periods of dry weather. Climate change projections indicate a decrease in summer rainfall and many areas could face pressures on water resources, even if they have not experienced this before.

“Businesses have a part to play to reduce the pressure. They should plan, monitor and record their water use and ensure they are operating at maximum efficiency by avoiding any unnecessary leakage.