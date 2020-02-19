Aberdeenshire property price fall

House prices dropped in Aberdeenshire in November, according to new figures.

​The ​fall ​contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area ​record a 2.7% annual decline​.

The average Aberdeenshire house price in November was £184,138, Land Registry figures show​ – a 1.0% decrease on October.

Over the month, the picture was ​worse than that across Scotland, where prices ​increased 0.4%​, and Aberdeenshire underperformed compared to the 0.4% rise for the UK as a whole.

During the last year, the average sale price of property in the region ​remained level – putting the ​area 31st among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in the Shetland Islands, where properties increased on average by 14.6%, to £153,000.

​At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen dropped 6.4% in value, giving an average price of £145,000.

Owners of flats fared worst in Aberdeenshire in November – they dropped 1.4% in price, to £102,010 on average​.