Aboyne shop showcases the best in local artisan products

Aboyne's Deeside Creations is an Aladdin's cave of local artisans' makes.

Deeside Creations, which opened in November last year at Station Square in the village, is a treasure trove of art and craft products.

Crafter Gillian Owen is the woman behind the new shop.

She said: “There had been an art and craft gift shop at the premises , but it had been closed for about six months.

"It took a while for me to think about opening it – I started having the idea around September – but I did my research and thought it was the right time to go with it. It did take a bit of courage to open during the pandemic, but I think it’s what people needed at the time."

The shop features wares from local artisans, and Gillian concentrated on working with those from the Aberdeenshire and Mid Deeside area.

The shop is now full of a good variety of items including artwork, homewares, accessories, jewellery, food, cosmetic bags and everything else in between.

Gillian added: "I would like to have two or three pieces that are exclusive to the shop.”

Deeside Creations opened for six weeks in the run up to Christmas before having to close again due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Gillian continued: “Although we were only open for a few weeks, we did better than I expected. We opened again in April this year and it’s been a bit slow, but we have had some really good weeks as well. I’m keeping positive that we will really pick up.

"The plan is now to keep Deeside Creations open and let people know that we are here. Many people don’t realise that we are!”

Feedback from customers have been positive with shoppers delighted with the variety of products and that they are created by local artisans.

One commented, “It’s a lovely wee shop, showcasing local talent, and reasonably priced too.”

Gillian has many plans for the shop, as she explained: “I’m hoping to do a mums night, for when the children go back to school, a back to school window display is also an idea as well as increasing the card and gift wrap selection.”