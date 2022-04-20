Aboyne’s The Boat Inn scoops County Winner title at 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards

The Boat Inn in Aboyne

With consumer confidence on the rise and hospitality venues continuing their journey on the road to recovery, 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have scooped a prestigious County Winner title as part of the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.

These industry-leading operators will now be hoping to attract visitors from near and far off the back of their award wins.

The National Pub & Bar Awards aims to put exemplary on-trade businesses across the UK in the national spotlight, showcasing the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

The announcement of this year’s 94 County Winners, shows the level of quality being delivered to pub and bar visitors every day of the week.

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across a number of operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration on Wednesday, June 22.

At the grand final, 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year, which was won by Galvin Green Man in Essex in 2021.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosts the event, said: “Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.

“With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.

"These 94 County Winners are wonderful examples of the brilliance of today’s modern on-trade. If you live near one of these sites, make sure you pay them a visit!”

The Boat Inn has stood on the banks of The River Dee since 1720. It was once the watering hole of choice for drovers as they took their beasts to market via the river ferry.

The popular village pub offers local dishes and has 16 rooms available. The Shed Bar often hosts live music and a newly landscaped beer garden opened in June 2019.