Aldi looking to recruit more than 30 people across Aberdeenshire

Aldi has roles to fill at all levels across the region

The company is looking for all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

This includes apprenticeships and part-time positions such as store assistant and deputy manager, all the way up to store manager.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director, said: “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for more ambitious and hard-working individuals to join our teams across Aberdeenshire.

“There’s something for everyone, from new starters looking to take their first step on the career ladder to more experienced team managers seeking a new challenge.”