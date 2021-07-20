Applications flood in for hotel group's Graduate Management Programme

Crerar Hotels has seen an influx of applications for new Graduate Management Programme. Inset: CEO Chris Wayne-Wills.

Just one month after it announced an investment of more than £1 million into staff attraction, retention and development, as well as a tranche of revamped employee benefits, Crerar Hotels – which owns the Deeside Inn in Ballater – has called for applications to its Graduate Management Programme.

And in the space of just 48 hours, the Group has been inundated with responses, receiving more than 200 applications for the first of 12 graduate places.

The roles are the first to be recruited under the newly launched Crerar Academy, which has been set up as part of the hotel group’s focus on people development, to provide life-long learning and career progression.

Crerar Hotels’ Graduate Management Programme aims to give the next generation of hospitality leaders their first taste of industry experience, offering what has been deemed an ‘unrivalled’ remuneration and benefits package alongside vital work experience and skills development.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “It’s very clear that our commitments – financial and otherwise – to attracting, retaining and developing the best talent the hospitality industry has to offer, have made quite an impact.

“Not only have we recruited over 50 new team members since unveiling our new employee benefits package and introducing the Crerar Academy; we have been overwhelmed with the response to the call-out for graduates – the first roles to be advertised under the Academy banner.

“It’s evident that the recruitment crisis is still rumbling on for the wider industry, but we’re making great strides in ensuring that our teams are bolstered with committed, talented employees looking for a rewarding career within a business where hard work and authenticity is truly valued.”