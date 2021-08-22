Banchory-based communications specialists CFN Solutions target growth with new appointment

Frank Mackenzie (left), the new regional sales manager, is welcomed by managing director Ian MacIntosh to Banchor-based business CFN Solutions.

Frank Mackenzie has been appointed to the newly-created role at CFN Solutions to spearhead ambitious strategic plans.

Managing director Ian MacIntosh said: “Frank joining the business is a big, bold statement of our growth intentions.

"He brings to the business over 20 years’ industry experience, having spent most of that time working for BT and is a highly respected individual across Scotland.”

CFN Solutions has seen significant growth over the last 18 months with several new clients across multiple industry sectors including health care, oil and gas, digital marketing, retail and renewables.

Launched in April 2016, CFN Solutions provides mobile, cloud based fixed-line telephony and internet connectivity services. The firm also has a strong partnership with Xelion UK, the multi-award winning cloud telephony provider.

Frank said: “I’m extremely pleased to be given this opportunity to join CFN Solutions at this exciting time. Following a couple meetings with Ian, it was clear from the businesses family values and positive customer first approach that this was going to be a fantastic place to work.