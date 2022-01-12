Banchory based Marketing and PR firm launches new name and brand

New managing director Debbie Rennie (Photo: Graham Dargie)

Trading for over 18 years, the business has been rebranded to better reflect the services offered, position the company in an ever-changing market and to drive further growth in new sectors. The firm creates, manages, coordinates and delivers marketing, PR and advertising projects for clients locally, nationally and across the world.

The name change coincides with a restructure of management which sees Debbie Rennie taking on the role of managing director, succeeding Charlie Innes who founded the original company in 2003. He will remain as a director of the firm.

The business relocated to the Banchory Business Centre just over a year ago and has since secured new work with several clients across multiple sectors.

New managing director Debbie Rennie said: “I’m really looking forward to leading the company in its next phase of growth. The name change and rebrand is an evolution of all the experience and expertise of our combined team. It gives us a great platform to adapt and reposition the business in a changing market, building upon our achievements.”