Banchory Business Centre welcomes latest tenant

The team at Burnett & Reid LLP.

Burnett & Reid LLP, one of the oldest law firms in the area, has relocated eight members of staff to Banchory Business Centre as the business adjusts to a new style of working.

The professional services company has also moved to new premises within Aberdeen at 9 Queen’s Road.

Occupying 1,147 square feet of modern, open plan office space, the move will allow the firm to both build on its historic local connections and to better serve its many clients in the Royal Deeside area.

William Robertson, Partner for Burnett & Reid LLP, said; “As with many other businesses, the pandemic allowed us time to reflect on our operations and the way our teams work.

"We have an incredibly long history of adapting to change, and by moving our operations to Banchory Business Centre and 9 Queen’s Road, we have given our teams and clients the best of both worlds.

"We now have a convenient city centre location as well as a flexible base in Aberdeenshire which benefits from strong transport links and free parking for both staff and visitors.

“Our team in Banchory will be providing a full service offering from the new office, including corporate, commercial, property, employment, residential, rural and private client lawyers, covering each of the legal sectors we operate in.”

David Smart, Leys Estate Group Chief Executive, welcomed Burnett & Reid to the Banchory Business Centre’s diverse range of tenants.

He said: “The addition of Burnett & Reid to the Banchory Business Centre highlights the continued need for flexible office space out with Aberdeen City but within easy commuting distance of not just the city but also key areas such as Westhill, Inverurie and Stonehaven.

“The team at Burnett & Reid are a prime example of how having a base in Aberdeenshire can work equally as well as the city centre. We wish the team every success at Banchory Business Centre.”