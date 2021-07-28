Banchory business looks forward to hitting the right note

Moira has been providing expert music tuition.

Moira Hunter and Roy Clarke have been based at Studio-Dee on Banchory’s Dee Street since 2016, providing expert music tuition and photographic services including studio hire from their Banchory base.

Moira, a retired secondary school teacher, now combines her love for both teaching and music, preparing pupils for exams and auditions or just helping them to discover the joy of music.

She offers one-to-one tuition for all ages and stages covering piano, keyboards and vocals and has invested in screens and air purifiers to allow students to return to the classroom with confidence. The music studio is equipped with state-of-the-art digital piano and keyboard plus a traditional acoustic piano to cater for all levels and preferences.

Moira said: “During the pandemic, like many other businesses, we had to quickly adapt to a new way of working. It took some time for both myself and the students who opted to try it to adapt to online teaching, but we quickly got used to a new way of working.

“I intend to continue to teach virtually in some circumstances, but nothing beats face-to-face tuition. The addition of online teaching has made one-to-one sessions more accessible for some as it has removed the need to travel and allowed them to fit sessions around other commitments.”

The partnership also offers a complete range of photographic services including tuition, organised shoots and commercial photography for a wide range of clients. Roy has also developed the downstairs of Studio-Dee into a fully equipped photo studio which is available for hire to amateur or professional photographers.

Roy added: “Lockdown also gave me an opportunity to consider how to expand the photography side of the business, which resulted in adding a commercial grade underwater drone to our equipment list thereby enabling us to provide an affordable solution to clean water tank and hull inspections.”