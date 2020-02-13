Banchory businesses sign up for support scheme

Businesses in Banchory have responded positively to a new retail support initiative.

Local traders are being encouraged to take part in the Business Support Scheme, launched last month.

Ones that have so far signed up have met Gordon Bell, managing director of the The Retailer Group, a member of Scotland’s Town Partnership, for an introduction to the scheme.

It is hoped the project will bolster businesses in difficult economic times.

Mr Bell has praised Aberdeenshire Council for taking the initiative to support local traders.

They will have the chance to work with leading retail experts due to a commission from the South Aberdeenshire Local Action Group (SALAG).

It has awarded a LEADER grant to fund one-to-one retail consultancy sessions for Banchory, Stonehaven and Huntly.

The project, which got under way this month, will run over a number of months.

It will offer businesses access to specialist expertise and advice, and workshops to help them maintain their long-term sustainability.

Visual merchandising expert Lynda Murray, from International Visual, was a keynote speaker at a networking event in Banchory West Parish Church hub yesterday (Wednesday).

Places are still available for the scheme.

Any retailer looking for further information should contact Heather Macrae on 01467533297 or at heather.macrae@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.