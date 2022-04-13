Banchory children’s clothing designer challenges fast fashion

Born in Aberdeen, Karen qualified as a Civil and Structural Engineer before pursuing a career as a teacher of Mathematics.

After 10 years as a full-time mum, Karen decided to turn her passion for making and sewing into a business and hasn’t looked back.

Taffy Tots’ new summer collection, launching on Friday, April 29, is in keeping with the brand’s aim to produce quality clothing to fight fast fashion.

Karen believes that fast fashion can have just a big impact on our wallets as on the environment.

Karen is a strong believer in great quality clothing and sources her fabrics from UK based companies.

Using 95 per cent cotton for all of the outfits and accessories that she creates, Karen ensures that the end products wash well and can withstand the adventures of any young child.

With so many returning customers praising the durability of Taffy Tots’ clothes and showing off outfits that have been passed down to younger siblings, it’s clear that a little investment goes a long way with this brand of clothing for 0 to 6-year-olds.

Karen explained: “As a mum of three I like to shop with the long term in mind.

"I have always packed up clothing so that it can be reused for my next born or passed on to friends or family, so it’s important that anything I buy is well made.

"Society has recently had a shift towards fast fashion, which can have just a big impact on our wallets as on the environment.

"I want to offer an alternative to this: clothes that can be used time and time again, reducing what goes to landfill and the number of items that you need to buy to keep your tots in clothes.”

Based in Banchory, Taffy Tots Clothing is a primarily online based shop, with a large range of clothing to suit babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers in prints for boys and girls.

Every item is handmade to order in 95 per cent cotton fabrics, ensuring a perfect fit and clothing that can withstand childhood adventures.

The new range will be available to view and to purchase only via taffytotsclothing.co.uk on April 29 and Karen is offering a 15 per cent discount for all readers.