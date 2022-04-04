Braemar’s Fife Arms hosts recruitment day
The Fife Arms, the award-winning boutique hotel in the heart of Braemar, is hosting a recruitment day tomorrow (Tuesday 5th April) and is inviting talent from across Scotland to join them.
Taking place between 10am and 5pm, the day will give prospective employees the change to meet the team, have a tour of the beautiful hotel and also enjoy some delicious refreshments.
The team have a variety of flexible roles available at The Fife Arms including waiting staff, chefs, housekeepers and much more, and will guarantee an interview to everyone attending the recruitment day.
Anyone interested in attending the recruitment day is being asked to complete the short form by using this link
Transport to and from Braemar is available.
For ease, The Fife Arms address is: The Fife Arms Hotel, Mar Road, Braemar, AB35 5YN.
You can find out more about the hotel by visiting their website at thefifearms.com/